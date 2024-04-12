VALE S.A. (VALE) Stock Moves -1.23%: What You Should Know

VALE S.A. (VALE) closed the latest trading day at $12.02, indicating a -1.23% change from the previous session's end. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.63%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 0.5% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.6% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of VALE S.A. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect VALE S.A. to post earnings of $0.50 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 21.95%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.05 billion, up 7.28% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.33 per share and revenue of $42.39 billion, which would represent changes of +27.32% and +1.45%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for VALE S.A. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.57% lower. VALE S.A. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that VALE S.A. has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.23 right now. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 5.23 of its industry.

One should further note that VALE currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.4. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Mining - Iron industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.4.

The Mining - Iron industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 101, this industry ranks in the top 41% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

