VALE S.A. (VALE) Stock Moves -0.8%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, VALE S.A. (VALE) closed at $18.51, marking a -0.8% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.51%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 9.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 8.87%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.41%.

VALE S.A. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, VALE S.A. is projected to report earnings of $0.64 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 54.93%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.42 billion, down 12.85% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VALE S.A.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.16% lower. VALE S.A. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that VALE S.A. has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.32 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.93.

Investors should also note that VALE has a PEG ratio of 1.97 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. VALE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.97 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Iron industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

VALE S.A. (VALE)

