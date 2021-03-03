VALE S.A. (VALE) Stock Moves -0.39%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, VALE S.A. (VALE) closed at $17.88, marking a -0.39% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.31% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.7%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 9.58% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 7.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.32% in that time.

VALE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, VALE is projected to report earnings of $1.07 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1428.57%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.84 per share and revenue of $48.34 billion. These totals would mark changes of +81.99% and +20.8%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VALE. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 16.64% higher. VALE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, VALE is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.68. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.42.

Meanwhile, VALE's PEG ratio is currently 0.19. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Mining - Iron was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.19 at yesterday's closing price.

The Mining - Iron industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 1, putting it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

VALE S.A. (VALE): Free Stock Analysis Report



