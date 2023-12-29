VALE S.A. (VALE) Stock Moves -0.19%: What You Should Know

VALE S.A. (VALE) closed the most recent trading day at $15.86, moving -0.19% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.56%.

The company's stock has climbed by 5.93% in the past month, falling short of the Basic Materials sector's gain of 7.51% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 5.24%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of VALE S.A. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.81, marking a 1.22% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $12.32 billion, indicating a 3.13% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.15 per share and a revenue of $41.04 billion, indicating changes of -40.44% and -6.37%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VALE S.A. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.65% higher. Currently, VALE S.A. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, VALE S.A. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.38. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.71.

The Mining - Iron industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, finds itself in the top 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

VALE S.A. (VALE)

