VALE S.A. (VALE) Stock Moves -0.16%: What You Should Know

VALE S.A. (VALE) closed at $12.16 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.16% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.41%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 9.58% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 5.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.05% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of VALE S.A. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.62, signifying a 51.22% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $9.65 billion, indicating a 14.45% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.60 per share and a revenue of $42.77 billion, indicating changes of +42.08% and +2.35%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for VALE S.A. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.55% lower. As of now, VALE S.A. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, VALE S.A. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.68. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 4.68 of its industry.

The Mining - Iron industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, finds itself in the top 40% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

