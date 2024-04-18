VALE S.A. (VALE) Stock Moves -0.08%: What You Should Know

VALE S.A. (VALE) closed the most recent trading day at $11.84, moving -0.08% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.22% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.52%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 4.28% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 0.37% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.66% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of VALE S.A. in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.40, marking a 2.44% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $8.39 billion, indicating a 0.58% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

VALE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.23 per share and revenue of $41.84 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +21.86% and +0.13%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for VALE S.A. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 14.22% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. VALE S.A. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, VALE S.A. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.31. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 5.31 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that VALE has a PEG ratio of 3.45. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Mining - Iron industry was having an average PEG ratio of 3.45.

The Mining - Iron industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 93, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VALE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

