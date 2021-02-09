VALE S.A. (VALE) Stock Moves -0.06%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, VALE S.A. (VALE) closed at $17.64, marking a -0.06% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.11% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 8.77% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 3.08%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.46%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VALE as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, VALE is projected to report earnings of $1.07 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 81.36%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.27 billion, up 33.18% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for VALE should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.43% higher within the past month. VALE currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that VALE has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.25 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.98.

Also, we should mention that VALE has a PEG ratio of 0.24. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Mining - Iron stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.24 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Mining - Iron industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



VALE S.A. (VALE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.