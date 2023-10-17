VALE S.A. (VALE) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with VALE S.A. (VALE) standing at $13.46, reflecting a +0.82% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.04%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.25%.

The company's stock has dropped by 5.39% in the past month, exceeding the Basic Materials sector's loss of 5.58% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 1.6%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of VALE S.A. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 26, 2023. On that day, VALE S.A. is projected to report earnings of $0.65 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 33.67%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $10.75 billion, indicating an 8.28% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.05 per share and a revenue of $40.53 billion, indicating changes of -43.21% and -7.54%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VALE S.A. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.72% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, VALE S.A. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, VALE S.A. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.52. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 7.42.

The Mining - Iron industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

