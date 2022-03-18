VALE S.A. (VALE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

VALE S.A. (VALE) closed at $19.06 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.93% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.31%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 12.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 6.54%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.88%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from VALE S.A. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, VALE S.A. is projected to report earnings of $0.88 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 22.12%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.3 billion, down 2.72% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.87 per share and revenue of $48.74 billion, which would represent changes of -28.33% and -11.55%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for VALE S.A.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 24.62% higher within the past month. VALE S.A. is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, VALE S.A. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.83. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6, which means VALE S.A. is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that VALE currently has a PEG ratio of 0.69. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Mining - Iron industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.69 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Iron industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 1, putting it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

