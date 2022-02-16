VALE S.A. (VALE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, VALE S.A. (VALE) closed at $17.44, marking a +1.75% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.52%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 10.51% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's loss of 0.33% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.02% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from VALE S.A. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect VALE S.A. to post earnings of $0.85 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 22.02%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.98 billion, down 12.1% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VALE S.A.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 47.45% higher. VALE S.A. is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, VALE S.A. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.52. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.12, so we one might conclude that VALE S.A. is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, VALE's PEG ratio is currently 0.7. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. VALE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.7 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Iron industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 1, putting it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

