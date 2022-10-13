VALE S.A. (VALE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, VALE S.A. (VALE) closed at $13.67, marking a +0.07% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.6%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 5.73% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's loss of 10.77% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.9% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from VALE S.A. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect VALE S.A. to post earnings of $0.71 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 38.79%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.52 billion, down 17.04% from the year-ago period.

VALE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.91 per share and revenue of $43.57 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -46.11% and -20.94%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VALE S.A.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 9.35% lower. VALE S.A. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that VALE S.A. has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.69 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.71.

It is also worth noting that VALE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.27. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Mining - Iron stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.27 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Mining - Iron industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 244, which puts it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VALE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



VALE S.A. (VALE): Free Stock Analysis Report



