VALE S.A. (VALE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

VALE S.A. (VALE) closed at $20.02 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.45% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.32%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 15.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 12.42%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.65%.

VALE S.A. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.88, down 22.12% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.3 billion, down 2.72% from the year-ago period.

VALE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.87 per share and revenue of $48.74 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -28.33% and -11.55%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for VALE S.A. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 24.62% higher. VALE S.A. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, VALE S.A. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.15. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.36, which means VALE S.A. is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that VALE has a PEG ratio of 0.74. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Mining - Iron stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.74 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Mining - Iron industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 1, putting it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

