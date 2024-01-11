VALE S.A. (VALE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

VALE S.A. (VALE) ended the recent trading session at $14.88, demonstrating a +0.74% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 0.47% in the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of VALE S.A. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.88, indicating a 7.32% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $12.32 billion, indicating a 3.13% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for VALE S.A. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.06% lower. VALE S.A. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, VALE S.A. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.32. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 9.17.

The Mining - Iron industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, placing it within the top 41% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.