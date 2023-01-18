VALE S.A. (VALE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

VALE S.A. (VALE) closed the most recent trading day at $18.05, moving +0.28% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.56% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.81%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.66%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 9.49% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 8.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.82% in that time.

VALE S.A. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.64, down 54.93% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.42 billion, down 12.85% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VALE S.A.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.29% higher. VALE S.A. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, VALE S.A. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.96. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.54, which means VALE S.A. is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that VALE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.88. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Mining - Iron industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.88 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Iron industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 2, which puts it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

VALE S.A. (VALE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.