VALE S.A. (VALE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

VALE S.A. (VALE) closed the most recent trading day at $12.17, moving +0.16% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 5.52% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 2.95% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.49% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VALE S.A. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, VALE S.A. is projected to report earnings of $0.95 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 18.1%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.83 billion, up 1.13% from the year-ago period.

VALE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.21 per share and revenue of $48.11 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -40.56% and -12.69%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VALE S.A.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% lower. VALE S.A. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, VALE S.A. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.79. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.88, so we one might conclude that VALE S.A. is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that VALE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.02. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Mining - Iron stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.02 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Mining - Iron industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



