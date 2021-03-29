VALE S.A. (VALE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

VALE S.A. (VALE) closed the most recent trading day at $16.96, moving +1.31% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.09% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.6%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 3.79% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 4.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.45% in that time.

VALE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect VALE to post earnings of $1.07 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1428.57%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.84 billion, up 98.58% from the year-ago period.

VALE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.33 per share and revenue of $55.39 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +105.21% and +38.41%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VALE. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 14.24% higher. VALE is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note VALE's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.86. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.38, so we one might conclude that VALE is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that VALE has a PEG ratio of 0.15. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. VALE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.15 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Iron industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 1, which puts it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

