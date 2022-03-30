VALE S.A. (VALE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

VALE S.A. (VALE) closed the most recent trading day at $20.03, moving +0.4% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.63% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 5.78% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 9.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.02% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from VALE S.A. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect VALE S.A. to post earnings of $0.96 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 15.04%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.9 billion, down 5.91% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.11 per share and revenue of $51.95 billion. These totals would mark changes of -23.89% and -5.74%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VALE S.A.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 32.26% higher. VALE S.A. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, VALE S.A. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.85. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.32, which means VALE S.A. is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that VALE currently has a PEG ratio of 0.7. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Mining - Iron industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.7 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Iron industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 1, which puts it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

