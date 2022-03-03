VALE S.A. (VALE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

VALE S.A. (VALE) closed the most recent trading day at $19.84, moving +1.9% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 19.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 8%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.24%.

VALE S.A. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.36, down 68.14% from the prior-year quarter.

VALE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.11 per share and revenue of $43.59 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -42.41% and -20.89%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for VALE S.A.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 47.98% higher. VALE S.A. is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, VALE S.A. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.27. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.02, so we one might conclude that VALE S.A. is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that VALE currently has a PEG ratio of 0.79. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. VALE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.79 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Iron industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 1, putting it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

