VALE S.A. (VALE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 22, 2020

VALE S.A. (VALE) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.267 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 07, 2020. Shareholders who purchased VALE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20.27% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $11.51, the dividend yield is 9.28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VALE was $11.51, representing a -15.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.67 and a 77.35% increase over the 52 week low of $6.49.

VALE is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited (BHP) and Rio Tinto Plc (RIO). VALE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.26. Zacks Investment Research reports VALE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 6.67%, compared to an industry average of 27.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VALE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to VALE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have VALE as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (ADRE)
  • iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF)
  • VanEck Vectors Steel ETF (SLX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SLX with an increase of 39.26% over the last 100 days. ADRE has the highest percent weighting of VALE at 2.66%.

