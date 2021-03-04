VALE S.A. (VALE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 05, 2021

VALE S.A. (VALE) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.745 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VALE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 198% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of VALE was $17.88, representing a -5.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $19 and a 175.5% increase over the 52 week low of $6.49.

VALE is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited (BHP) and Rio Tinto Plc (RIO). VALE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.95. Zacks Investment Research reports VALE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 81.87%, compared to an industry average of 10.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VALE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to VALE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VALE as a top-10 holding:

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (ADRE)

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR)

iShares Global Materials ETF (MXI)

iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF)

VanEck Vectors Steel ETF (SLX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SLX with an increase of 57.69% over the last 100 days. ADRE has the highest percent weighting of VALE at 3.31%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.