VALE S.A. (VALE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 24, 2021

VALE S.A. (VALE) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.436 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VALE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -40.76% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $22.51, the dividend yield is 7.75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VALE was $22.51, representing a -2.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.02 and a 123.76% increase over the 52 week low of $10.06.

VALE is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) and ArcelorMittal (MT). VALE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.99. Zacks Investment Research reports VALE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 133.97%, compared to an industry average of 21.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VALE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to VALE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VALE as a top-10 holding:

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (VALE)

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (VALE)

VanEck Vectors Steel ETF (VALE)

iShares Latin America 40 ETF (VALE)

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (VALE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SLX with an increase of 34.58% over the last 100 days. ADRE has the highest percent weighting of VALE at 4.11%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.