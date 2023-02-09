VALE S.A. (VALE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, VALE S.A. (VALE) closed at $16.76, marking a -1.12% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.88%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.73%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.59%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 5.31% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.83% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from VALE S.A. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect VALE S.A. to post earnings of $0.63 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 55.63%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.66 billion, down 11.03% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for VALE S.A.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.96% higher. VALE S.A. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, VALE S.A. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.93. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.14.

We can also see that VALE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.6. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Mining - Iron was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.6 at yesterday's closing price.

The Mining - Iron industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VALE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

VALE S.A. (VALE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.