VALE S.A. (VALE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

VALE S.A. (VALE) closed at $13.88 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.79% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.42%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.87% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 0.41% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.02% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from VALE S.A. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, VALE S.A. is projected to report earnings of $0.53 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 45.92%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.38 billion, up 4.5% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.89 per share and revenue of $39.09 billion, which would represent changes of -47.65% and -10.83%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for VALE S.A. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.03% lower. VALE S.A. currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, VALE S.A. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.4. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.28, so we one might conclude that VALE S.A. is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Mining - Iron industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 248, which puts it in the bottom 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

