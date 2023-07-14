VALE S.A. (VALE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

VALE S.A. (VALE) closed at $14.29 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.35% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.8%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 0.9% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.39% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VALE S.A. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, VALE S.A. is projected to report earnings of $0.55 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 37.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.18 billion, down 8.73% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.21 per share and revenue of $39.49 billion, which would represent changes of -38.78% and -9.93%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VALE S.A.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.28% lower. VALE S.A. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note VALE S.A.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.48. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.74.

The Mining - Iron industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 114, which puts it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

VALE S.A. (VALE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.