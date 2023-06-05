VALE S.A. (VALE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, VALE S.A. (VALE) closed at $13.61, marking a -0.51% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 1.58% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Basic Materials sector's loss of 2.2% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 4.14% in that time.

VALE S.A. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect VALE S.A. to post earnings of $0.63 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 28.41%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.32 billion, down 7.5% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.65 per share and revenue of $39.78 billion, which would represent changes of -26.59% and -9.26%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for VALE S.A. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.66% lower. VALE S.A. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, VALE S.A. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.16. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.58, so we one might conclude that VALE S.A. is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Mining - Iron industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 122, which puts it in the top 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

VALE S.A. (VALE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

