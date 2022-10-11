VALE S.A. (VALE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

VALE S.A. (VALE) closed at $13.85 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.7% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.65% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 2.25% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 8.56% and the S&P 500's loss of 11.07% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from VALE S.A. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect VALE S.A. to post earnings of $0.71 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 38.79%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.52 billion, down 17.04% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.91 per share and revenue of $43.57 billion, which would represent changes of -46.11% and -20.94%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VALE S.A.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 9.35% lower. VALE S.A. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, VALE S.A. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.84. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.06, so we one might conclude that VALE S.A. is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, VALE's PEG ratio is currently 1.31. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Mining - Iron was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.31 at yesterday's closing price.

The Mining - Iron industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 242, putting it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.>>Send me my free report on the top 5 EV stocks



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



VALE S.A. (VALE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.