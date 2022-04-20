VALE S.A. (VALE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

VALE S.A. (VALE) closed the most recent trading day at $18.45, moving -1.6% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.72%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.39%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 4.14% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 5.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.17% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VALE S.A. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.99, down 12.39% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.19 billion, down 3.56% from the year-ago period.

VALE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.42 per share and revenue of $57.75 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -18.15% and +4.79%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for VALE S.A.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 14.2% higher. VALE S.A. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, VALE S.A. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.24. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.07, so we one might conclude that VALE S.A. is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that VALE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.14. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Mining - Iron stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.14 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Mining - Iron industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 1, putting it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

