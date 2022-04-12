VALE S.A. (VALE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

VALE S.A. (VALE) closed at $19.93 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.4% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 12.42% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 4.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.03% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VALE S.A. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, VALE S.A. is projected to report earnings of $0.97 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 14.16%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.19 billion, down 3.56% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.48 per share and revenue of $57.45 billion, which would represent changes of -17.04% and +4.26%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for VALE S.A.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.75% higher. VALE S.A. is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, VALE S.A. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.46. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.07.

We can also see that VALE currently has a PEG ratio of 0.64. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Mining - Iron industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.64 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Iron industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 1, putting it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.