VALE S.A. (VALE) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, VALE S.A. (VALE) closed at $12.27, marking a +1.32% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.72%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.95%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 9.9% over the last month, not keeping up with the Basic Materials sector's gain of 6.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.16%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of VALE S.A. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.58, reflecting a 41.46% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.65 billion, up 14.45% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.61 per share and revenue of $43.91 billion. These totals would mark changes of +42.62% and +5.09%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for VALE S.A. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.48% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. VALE S.A. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, VALE S.A. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.64. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 4.64.

The Mining - Iron industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

VALE S.A. (VALE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.