VALE S.A. (VALE) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

VALE S.A. (VALE) ended the recent trading session at $12.28, demonstrating a +0.57% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 7.22% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 4.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.18% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of VALE S.A. in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, VALE S.A. is projected to report earnings of $0.62 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 51.22%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $9.65 billion, indicating a 14.45% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.60 per share and a revenue of $42.77 billion, representing changes of +42.08% and +2.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for VALE S.A. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.55% lower within the past month. Currently, VALE S.A. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, VALE S.A. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.69. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 4.69 of its industry.

The Mining - Iron industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

