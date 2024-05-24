Vale S.A. Advances CEO Succession Plan

Vale SA (VALE) has released an update.

Vale S.A. has engaged the services of Russell Reynolds, a global consulting firm, to assist in the selection of the mining giant’s new CEO, in accordance with the company’s governance practices and legal requirements. The company has reaffirmed its commitment to transparency by promising to keep the market updated on any significant developments in the CEO succession process. The succession is being carried out in line with Vale’s Bylaws, corporate policies, and Board’s Internal Regulations.

