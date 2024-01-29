News & Insights

Vale reports 10.6% growth in Q4 iron ore output, tops 2023 guidance

January 29, 2024 — 04:34 pm EST

SAO PAULO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Vale VALE3.SA on Monday reported 10.6% growth in its fourth-quarter iron ore production compared with a year earlier, bringing its annual production to above its estimates.

The company produced 89.40 million metric tons of iron ore in the last three months of 2023, it said in a securities filing.

That took its full-year output to 321.15 million tons, above its guidance of 315 million tons of iron ore.

On the other hand, shipments of the commodity used to make steel fell 4.1% in the fourth quarter, from a year earlier to 77.89 million tons. Compared with the previous three months, however, sales grew 11.7%.

The average realized price of Vale's iron ore fines was $118.3 per ton in the quarter, up 12.6% from the third quarter.

