Vale reports 10.6% growth in fourth-quarter iron ore output

SAO PAULO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale VALE3.SA on Monday reported 10.6% growth in its fourth-quarter iron ore production compared with a year earlier.

The company produced 89.40 million metric tons of iron ore in the last three months of 2023, it said in a securities filing.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini)

