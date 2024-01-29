News & Insights

Vale reports 10.6% growth in fourth-quarter iron ore output

January 29, 2024 — 04:02 pm EST

Written by Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale VALE3.SA on Monday reported 10.6% growth in its fourth-quarter iron ore production compared with a year earlier.

The company produced 89.40 million metric tons of iron ore in the last three months of 2023, it said in a securities filing.

