Vale Q3 Proforma Adj. EBITDA From Cont. Ops. Up 12% YoY

October 27, 2023 — 02:42 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Vale (VALE) reported that its third quarter net income from continuing operations attributable to shareholders declined to $2.84 billion from $4.45 billion, last year. Earnings per share was $0.66 compared to $0.98. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations increased to $4.18 billion from $3.67 billion. Proforma adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $4.48 billion compared to $4.00 billion. EBITDA from the Iron Solutions business was up 18% from prior year.

Third quarter net operating revenue increased to $10.62 billion from $9.93 billion, prior year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

