Vale Q3 iron ore output falls 17.4% year-on-year following Brazil dam break

Gabriela Mello Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/WASHINGTON ALVES

Brazil's Vale SA said on Monday its third-quarter iron ore production tumbled 17.4% from a year ago, but climbed 35.4% compared to the second quarter, as the miner company resumes operations at key dams shut down following a deadly dam burst in January.

In a securities filing, Vale said it has produced 86.704 million tonnes in July-September 2019, as it resumed operations in Brucutu, its largest mine in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais, and in part of its Vargem Grande complex. The world's top iron ore exporter also said quarterly sales of the key raw material fell 11.8% from a year ago to 74.039 million tonnes.

