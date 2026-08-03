Vale Q2 Earnings Call Spotlights Copper Growth and Cost Reset

Vale S.A. VALE used its second-quarter 2026earnings callto emphasize faster copper development, execution and shareholder returns, while acknowledging a higher iron ore cost base tied to currency, oil and freight assumptions.

Earnings of 36 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 41 cents by 12.20%. Revenues of $10.49 billion topped the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion by 0.90%, but management focused the call on forward priorities.

VALE S.A. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

VALE S.A. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | VALE S.A. Quote

VALE Raises Iron Ore Cost Assumptions

Marcelo Bacci, executive vice president of finance and investor relations, raised 2026 iron ore C1 cash cost guidance to $22.50-$23.50 per ton from $20-$21.50. He cited a stronger Brazilian real, higher diesel prices and inventory effects.

Bacci also lifted all-in cost guidance to $58-$62 per ton from $52-$56. The range assumes Brent crude at $86 per barrel and an exchange rate of 5.13 Brazilian reais per dollar.

The offset came from base metals. Bacci lowered copper all-in cost guidance to $0-$500 per ton and nickel guidance to $10,000-$11,500 per ton, citing operating improvements and stronger by-product economics.

Vale Accelerates the Copper Pipeline

Gustavo Pimenta, chief executive officer, said Bacaba is scheduled to start commissioning in the third quarter of 2027, ahead of the prior first-half 2028 timetable. The 50,000-ton project was 39% complete at quarter-end.

Shaun Usmar, chief executive officer of Vale Base Metals, told a JPMorgan analyst that organizational changes, simpler capital allocation and tighter execution reduced Bacaba’s capital needs and improved returns.

Usmar told an Itaú BBA analyst that the discipline can be applied across the six-project pipeline, while stopping short of advancing Alemão’s timing. Management continues to target roughly 700,000 tons of annual copper production by 2035.

VALE Defends Its Freight Strategy

Rogério Nogueira, executive vice president of commercial and development, told a JPMorgan analyst that about 75% of Vale’s freight portfolio is secured under long-term time-charter contracts.

Nogueira said mini contracts of affreightment and freight derivatives reduced 2026 spot exposure to less than 10%. He confirmed to a Morgan Stanley analyst that second-half exposure also remains below 10%.

In response to Goldman Sachs, Nogueira said Vale increased 2027 fuel hedging to roughly 70%. Bacci, executive vice president of finance and investor relations, put the average Brent-equivalent hedge price at about $77 on a Brent-equivalent basis.

Vale Ties Payouts to Debt Progress

Bacci, executive vice president of finance and investor relations, said second-half cash generation will determine the next capital-allocation decisions. He expects expanded net debt to approach the $15 billion reference level by year-end.

The board approved $1.7 billion in dividends and interest on capital for September and authorized a new buyback program covering up to 100 million shares over 18 months.

Bacci told an Itaú BBA analyst that the choice between additional buybacks and dividends will depend on cash flow, share price and tax considerations. He expects a decision later in the third quarter or early in the fourth.

VALE Sees Resilient Iron Ore Demand

Nogueira, executive vice president of commercial and development, told a Bank of America analyst that global pig iron production remained broadly stable, with improving demand outside China offsetting weaker Chinese indicators.

He said Chinese steel exports reached 55 million tons in the first half. At an iron ore price of $95 per ton and elevated freight and oil assumptions, Vale’s analysis placed about 120 million tons of supply near its cost limit.

Pimenta, chief executive officer, maintained confidence in full-year production guidance. He highlighted the July start of Serra Sul +20 and fourth-quarter commissioning of Compact Crushing, designed together to add 20 million tons of capacity and improve reliability.

Vale Keeps Execution at the Center

Pimenta, chief executive officer, closed with an emphasis on production reliability, cost competitiveness, disciplined capital allocation and high-return growth. He also said Vale intends to remain substantially invested in copper.

Management was confident on controllable factors but direct about external cost pressure. The near-term agenda combines project delivery, efficiency, freight protection and balance-sheet discipline.

VALE’s Zacks Signals Stay Cautious

VALE currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Its Momentum Score of A, Value Score of B and VGM Score of B are favorable, while the Growth Score of D is weaker.

The Style Scores complement rather than override the Zacks Rank, which reflects earnings-estimate revisions over a one-to-three-month horizon. The rank can change as analysts revise estimates after the newly reported results.







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VALE S.A. (VALE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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