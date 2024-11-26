Vale put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Vale (VALE) with 7,323 puts trading, or 1.1x expected. Most active are Jan-25 9 puts and Jan-25 10 calls, with total volume in those strikes near 7,200 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 1.64, while ATM IV is up over 2 points on the day. Earnings are expected on February 20th.

