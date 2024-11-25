Vale put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Vale (VALE) with 5,244 puts trading, or 1.0x expected. Most active are Jan-27 10 puts and Jan-25 9 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 4,400 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 2.11, while ATM IV is up nearly 4 points on the day. Earnings are expected on February 20th.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on VALE:
- Vale price target lowered to $14 from $16 at Scotiabank
- Vale S.A. Elects New Board Member Amid Strategy Shift
- Vale S.A. Approves Merger and Elects Board Members
- Vale S.A. Announces Key Decisions at Shareholders’ Meeting
- Vale’s Strategic Moves: Board Changes and Merger
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.