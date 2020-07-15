US Markets

Vale ordered to set aside $1.47 bln for Brumadinho dam damages -filing

SAO PAULO, July 15 (Reuters) - A Brazilian court has ruled that Vale SA VALE3.SAmust present 7.9 billion reais ($1.47 billion) in guarantees by July 23 related to last year's Brumadinho dam disaster, the mining company said on Wednesday.

This amount would ensure the enforcement of any potential fine or forfeiture of assets, rights and values related to the disaster, the company said in a filing, adding that it will appeal the decision.

In May a judge in the state of Minas Gerais ordered Vale to present guarantees, but another court decision suspended that ruling in June.

($1 = 5.3674 reais)

