VALE Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Vale SA (Symbol: VALE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.07, changing hands as low as $15.60 per share. Vale SA shares are currently trading off about 5.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VALE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VALE's low point in its 52 week range is $11.16 per share, with $23.175 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.91.

Click here to find out which 9 other metals stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.