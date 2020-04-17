Vale Indonesia's Q1 nickel matte output up 35% y/y -statement

JAKARTA, April 17 (Reuters) -

Nickel miner PT Vale Indonesia INCO.JK first quarter nickel matte output rose 35% from the same period last year, the company said in a statement on Friday

Vale's output in January-March period was 17,614 tonnes of nickel in matte, up from 13,080 tonnes in the same period last year, the statement said

The output, however, fell from the fourth quarter's 20,494 tonnes of nickel in matte due to maintenance activities, it said.

"Looking at this achievement, we are confident in our ability to maintain our production levels in 2020," Nico Kanter, Vale Indonesia's chief executive said.

(Reporting by Wilda Asmarini Writing by Fransiska Nangoy. Editing by Jane Merriman)

