Vale Indonesia's Q1 nickel matte output drops 9% Y/Y

JAKARTA, April 20 (Reuters) - Vale Indonesia's INCO.JK nickel matte output in the January to March period stood at 13,827 tonnes, 9% lower than the 15,198 tonnes produced in the same period last year, the company said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Nickel matte output was also below the 17,015 tonnes produced in the preceding quarter due to a furnace rebuilding project, Vale Indonesia President Director Febriany Eddy said, adding the company remained "optimistic and on-track to achieve our 2022 full-year production plan".

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Editing by Ed Davies)

