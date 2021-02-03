Vale Indonesia's 2020 nickel matte output up 2%

JAKARTA, Feb 3 (Reuters) - PT Vale Indonesia INCO.JK said in a statement on Wednesday its production of nickel matte in 2020 rose by 2% to 72,237 tonnes.

In 2019 it produced 71,025 tonnes, it said.

In the fourth quarter of 2020 to December 31 it produced 16,445 tonnes, down 16% from the third quarter due to scheduled maintenance,

