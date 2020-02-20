Vale Indonesia's 2019 nickel in matte output down 5.1% year on year

SINGAPORE, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Nickel miner PT Vale Indonesia INCO.JK produced 71,025 tonnes of nickel in matte last year, down 5.1% from 2018, the Indonesian mining company said in a statement on Thursday.

Sales of nickel in matte in 2019 fell 4.7% from the year ago, down to 72,044 tonnes from 75,631 tonnes in 2018.

The drop was mainly due to maintenance costs in the first half of 2019, said the company's CEO, Nico Kanter.

On a quarterly basis, production of nickel matte grew 3.4% to 20,494 in the fourth quarter, while sales grew 6.1% to 21,211 tonnes.

(Reporting by Wilda Asmarini, Writing by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Edmund Blair)

