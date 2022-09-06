Vale Indonesia signs $2 bln nickel project deal with Shandong Xinhai, Baowu

Adds comments from signing ceremony, details of joint venture and production target

JAKARTA, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Nickel miner PT Vale Indonesia INCO.JK on Tuesday signed an investment deal with China's Shandong Xinhai Technology Co. Ltd and a unit of China Baowu Steel Group Corp. Ltd to develop a processing plant on Sulawesi island.

Vale Indonesia's chief executive Febriany Eddy said the project, which is located in Bahodopi, in the Morowali district, would cost around $2.1 billion.

"With this signing we can proceed and accelerate construction work in the field so it can be completed by 2025 at the latest," she said during the deal signing ceremony.

Under the deal, the companies will form a joint venture firm, with Vale controlling 49% of the stake. Shandong Xinhai and Baowu, through its subsidiary Taiyuan Iron & Steel Co. Ltd (TISCO), would together control 51%, Vale's chief finance officer Bernardus Irmanto told reporters.

The Bahodopi project would produce ferronickel with 73,000 tonnes to 80,000 tonnes of nickel content per year, he said, noting the partners were also discussing the possibility of adding a stainless steel plant later on.

Wang Wenlong, the chairman of Shandong Xinhai, said at the signing ceremony that the Bahodopi project would be the first nickel plant in Indonesia to be powered with liquefied natural gas.

In Pomalaa, another area of Sulawesi island, Vale and its partners are developing a plant to produce 120,000 tonnes per annum of mixed hydroxide precipitate, material extracted from nickel ore that would be used in batteries for electric vehicles.

