Vale Indonesia Q2 nickel matte output falls 16.5% y/y -statement

Bernadette Christina Munthe Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Nickel miner Vale Indonesia reported 12,567 tonnes of nickel matte output for the April-June period, down 16.5% from the same period last year which was at 15,048 tonnes, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The second quarter output brought Vale's January-June nickel matte production to 26,394 tonnes, lower compared to last year's 30,246 tonnes, due to a rebuilding project of one of its furnaces.

