Vale Indonesia Q1 nickel in matte output down 13.7% y/y

Fathin Ungku Reuters
Published
JAKARTA, April 19

PT Vale Indonesia's nickel in matte production in the first quarter of this year stood at 15,198 tonnes, the company's CEO said on Monday.

JAKARTA, April 19 (Reuters) - PT Vale Indonesia's INCO.JK nickel in matte production in the first quarter of this year stood at 15,198 tonnes, the company's CEO said on Monday.

This is down 13.7% from the same period a year ago and 7.6% from the previous three months, according to a statement by CEO Nico Kanter.

The lower output was due to "maintenance activities... as the company plans to rebuild one of the electric furnaces," Nico said.

