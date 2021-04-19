Vale Indonesia Q1 nickel in matte output down 13.7% y/y
JAKARTA, April 19 (Reuters) - PT Vale Indonesia's INCO.JK nickel in matte production in the first quarter of this year stood at 15,198 tonnes, the company's CEO said on Monday.
This is down 13.7% from the same period a year ago and 7.6% from the previous three months, according to a statement by CEO Nico Kanter.
The lower output was due to "maintenance activities... as the company plans to rebuild one of the electric furnaces," Nico said.
