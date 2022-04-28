Vale Indonesia, Huayou sign deal to build Pomalaa nickel plant -statement

Adds details

JAKARTA, April 28 (Reuters) - Nickel miner PT Vale Indonesia said on Thursday it has signed a framework agreement with China's Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt 603799.SS to build a plant on Sulawesi island producing nickel minerals used in electric vehicle batteries.

The two companies agreed to develop a facility known for a process called high-pressure acid leaching (HPAL) which would have a potential mixed hydroxide precipitate production capacity of 120,000 tonnes of nickel content per year, Vale said in a statement.

Under the agreement, Huayou will develop the Pomalaa project in Southeast Sulawesi and Vale will have rights to acquire up to 30% stake in the project, Vale said, adding that it would supply nickel ore for the project.

Vale had previously been working with Japanese miner and smelter Sumitomo Metal Mining Co (SMM) 5713.T on a feasibility study for the Pomalaa project since 2012.

SMM said on Monday it has decided to discontinue the study because of a disagreement with Vale Indonesia.

"Huayou has proven its track record in HPAL construction and operations in Indonesia," Vale chief executive Febriany Eddy said in the statement.

Huayou started trial production for its joint venture HPAL plant in other parts of Sulawesi late last year.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty and Kanupriya Kapoor)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.