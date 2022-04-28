Vale Indonesia, Huayou sign deal to build Pomalaa nickel plant -statement

JAKARTA, April 28 (Reuters) - Nikel miner PT Vale Indonesia said on Thursday it has signed a framework agreement with Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt to build a plant Pomalaa in Indonesia to produce nickel minerals used in electric vehicle batteries.

The project would have a potential production capacity of 120,000 tonnes of nickel per year, Vale said in a statement.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)

