Vale gets licenses to start work on $495 mln Capanema project

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA has received licensing to start work on the Capanema transport project near its Timbopeba site, with an estimated $495 million of investment due ahead of an expected start-up in the second half of 2023.

Vale said in a securities filing on Monday that the Capanema project will add net capacity of 14 million tonnes per year at the Timbopeba site.

The Capanema project is part of what Vale calls a "buffer strategy" to bring flexibility to its production ramp-up, as it recovers output suspended after a deadly dam break in January 2019.

The project includes investments in the Capanema mine to resume operations, acquire new equipment, implement a long-distance belt conveyor and adjust the Timbopeba stockyards, the company said.

